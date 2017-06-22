Home
Medford PD looking for feedback through survey

Medford PD looking for feedback through survey

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore — The Medford Police Department is looking for your feedback, and it’s doing it in a new way. The police department is working on its strategic plan, and it wants to learn what the department can do to improve. To gather suggestions and ideas, it’s turning to a new form of surveying the community.

“It’s usually been door-to-door, house-to-house. I think with the advent of technology, and everyone going online – I think we can reach a bigger audience in Medford by utilizing this technology,” said Deputy Chief Brett Johnson, Medford Police Department.

To download the app, you can go the app store on any smart device and search ‘Medford Police Department’ or you can also scan the QR code. From there, you can take the survey.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics