Medford PD looking for feedback through survey

Medford, Ore — The Medford Police Department is looking for your feedback, and it’s doing it in a new way. The police department is working on its strategic plan, and it wants to learn what the department can do to improve. To gather suggestions and ideas, it’s turning to a new form of surveying the community.
“It’s usually been door-to-door, house-to-house. I think with the advent of technology, and everyone going online – I think we can reach a bigger audience in Medford by utilizing this technology,” said Deputy Chief Brett Johnson, Medford Police Department.
To download the app, you can go the app store on any smart device and search ‘Medford Police Department’ or you can also scan the QR code. From there, you can take the survey.