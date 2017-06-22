Jacksonville family suffers house fire

Jacksonville, Ore. — A family is cleaning up Thursday evening, after a fire at their home in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire Department got a call around noon Thursday about a structure fire on Hill Street.
The fire department said the homeowner was trying to put the fire out himself when crews arrived.
“Homeowner just discovered that he had a glow at the window of his house and noticed his smoke alarm was going off because he noticed he had smoke going into his house,” said Christopher Arnold, Jacksonville Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department said no one was hurt, but the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation.
