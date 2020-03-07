Medford police investigate shooting, three suspects arrested

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford police responded to a shooting in West Medford Friday.
According to police, after the shooting, officers began looking for suspects involved. Multiple officers responded to a home on Kenyon Street around 5 p.m. where a suspect’s vehicle was found out front.
Three people were arrested without any incident during the situation that lasted a couple of hours. Police also began searching the suspected vehicle parked across the street.
NBC5 News reached out to Medford Police Department for more information on the incident. Police said it was an ongoing investigation and more details would be released later on.
