Medford police officer justified in shooting, grand jury determines

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in a shooting that occurred last month in Medford.
According to Medford police, reports came in of a suicidal man on Seroba Circle in northwest Medford just before 10:00 a.m. on September 22.
When officers arrived, they found a blood trail towards the back of the home.
When police forced their way inside, they say 55-year-old Steven Craig Myers started walking towards them, ignoring their commands and pulling out a knife.
MPD said two of the three officers fired tasers and the other fired his gun at almost the same time.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Myers was shot in the torso with a single round. He underwent surgery and survived.
While the case was being investigated, the three officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
On October 9, a grand jury convened to consider two issues. The first was whether the officer who shot Myers was justified in using deadly physical force. The second issue considered was if criminal charges were warranted against Myers.
The jury decided the officer was justified in the shooting. The jury also returned an indictment against Myers for unlawful use of a weapon.
Since Myers is now being charged with a crime, the D.A.’s office will hold further comment on the case until after it’s resolved.