Medford Police search for armed robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Medford Flamingo’s.
It happened a little before 10 p.m. Monday at the Flamingo’s lounge on Roberts Road off Crater Lake Avenue.
Police say a white male in his late 40’s to early 50’s entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.
“He did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and he did brandish a firearm — some type of unknown handgun at this time,” said Sgt. Steve Furst.
He took off toward the nearby apartments.
Witnesses describe the man as having shoulder-length grey hair, wearing a baseball cap and a grey sweatshirt with “Champion” written across the front.