Woman describes experience of suspected arsonist entering her home

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A Klamath Falls woman is still in shock after learning a man who entered her home Sunday night is accused of setting fire to two homes and a car.
It all started when Louella Teel opened the front door of her apartment trying to let a cat into her home.
All of a sudden, a man came up to her saying “I need help”.
“The minute the kid said ‘I need help.’ I asked him ‘come in, are you bleeding, did someone beat you up, do
Teel says the man took a ton of change out of his pockets and set it on her counter.
Then he asked to use the restroom and her phone.
Eventually, he left her house, but minutes later she started smelling smoke, and then fire trucks showed up.
She soon learned a house and vehicle on Crater Lake Parkway were set on fire.
Teel was describing the man in her home to police when they got a call about another house fire on Orchard Avenue.
“Half the fire trucks took off over there, and I’ll be darned if it wasn’t the same kid that wasn’t standing in my living room ten minutes before.
Klamath Falls police arrested Tequoia Conney for charges of arson and trespassing.
Police say he matched the description from witnesses, and was also caught on an officer’s dash camera leaving the area after the first fire.
In total, the fires caused more than $100,000 dollars in damage, but nobody was injured.