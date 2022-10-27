Medford police search for suspect who could be ‘armed and dangerous’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police officers are asking the public to avoid an area of Medford due to a heavy law enforcement presence.

At about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the Medford Police Department posted a warning on Facebook that they were searching for a suspect who could be armed and dangerous in the area of Lars Way and Brian Way.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and citizens were told to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

By 10:34 a.m., Rossanley Road was closed at Sage Road through Kingswood Drive.

MPD didn’t release any further information.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided when they become available.