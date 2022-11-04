Medford restaurant closes doors after 16 years

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Chinese restaurant that’s been in Medford for well-over over a decade is closing its doors.

New Far East Restaurant officially shut its doors on the first of the month after 16 years downtown. It didn’t have the workforce to keep the business open.

The owner thanks the community for its many years of support. We caught up with some customers who showed up for lunch Friday and were disappointed to hear the news.

“It’s really disappointing because this place has been a huge part of our community as well as a lot of other restaurants that have been here forever, so it’s just really unfortunate,” said Medford resident, Britani Marx.

The restaurant is hosting what it calls a garage sale on Sunday at noon.

People can support the owners, by buying dining equipment or decor.