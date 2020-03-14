Medford restaurant offers free lunches to students

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local restaurant is stepping up and helping the community during the coronavirus outbreak by offering free food to kids.
The Wharf Fresh Seafood Market and Eatery said they’ve joined with US Food to offer free lunches to all students 15 and under starting March 17.
The Wharf said, “We realize that the schools will still be serving meals during the extended Spring Break but would like to assist in helping our community and kids by providing meals during this time.”
The lunches will consist of chicken strips and corn dogs served alongside steak fries.
Anyone with questions can call 541-858-0200 or email [email protected]