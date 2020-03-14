Shasta County D.A. issues warning to price gougers

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – One northern California county is telling price gougers they could face criminal charges for selling overpriced items amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said they’re issuing an advisory to people who charge exorbitant prices for everyday items during the current state of emergency. Those caught doing so could go to jail and face a fine of up to $10,000.
Penal Code Section 396 states it is illegal to charge a price for goods or services that is 10% higher than the price charged immediately before Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
District Attorney Stephanie A. Bridgett said, “This law is in place to ensure that if Shasta County residents need to purchase necessary goods or services, during this public health emergency, that they are not financially exploited.”
Those who want to report price gouging in Shasta County can submit reports online at the district attorney’s website.