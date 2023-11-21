Medford Salvation Army hosting annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Tuesday.

The giveaway is happening at the Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot at 922 N Central Avenue in Medford. Those in need can drive through to pick up a turkey anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The event is open to anyone in the community in need of a Thanksgiving turkey.

“In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in our community can enjoy a warm and hearty meal,” said Salvation Army Medford Corps officer Major Randy Mulch.

The Salvation Army says it’s still in need of more turkeys to meet the demand. Anyone who can contribute is encouraged to drop turkeys off at the Salvation Army Social Service office or main office.

Alternatively, you can make a financial contribution and the Salvation Army will purchase the turkey from a local grocery store.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.