US Sen. Jeff Merkley calls for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

But the way that Israel has conducted that campaign matters and has been deeply disturbing for me and millions of others. Cindy McCain, the Director of the World Food Program, is warning that “civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation.” Hospitals are left operating without basic medical supplies or even enough fuel to keep incubators and ventilators operating. The United Nations warns that the lack of clean water risks a devastating outbreak of disease. To help address all this, Israel could facilitate a massive influx of supplies through the Kerem Shalom gate, the main entry point for supplies before October 7th, but has refused to do so.

In addition, Israel has unleashed a bombing campaign on Gaza of phenomenal ferocity. Israel defends this campaign as necessary to strike Hamas wherever necessary. But the impression the world has been left with is one of indiscriminate bombing. Air strikes have leveled much of Gaza City and hit crowded refugee camps, schools, hospitals, and even shelters operated by the United Nations.

The result is mass carnage. Gaza’s Ministry of Health, which has produced largely reliable casualty numbers in past conflicts that have been cited by the State Department, estimates that more than 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza have died. More than 4,000 children have been killed and thousands more are missing, many crushed in collapsing buildings. More than 28,000 Palestinians have been injured, and almost 1.6 million out of Gaza’s 2.2 million people have been displaced.

When nations are attacked, their rage-fueled responses can include massive mistakes. That was certainly true for America after 9/11. Instead of going after terrorist training camps, we occupied Afghanistan and went to war in Iraq over non-existent “weapons of mass destruction.” The cost in blood and treasure was huge, and we managed to magnify the power of both Iran and its proxies.

I believe that Israel, in its understandable rage, is also making a massive mistake. By waging a war that generates a shocking level of civilian carnage rather than a targeted campaign against Hamas, Israel is burning through its reserves of international support. Too many civilians and too many children have died, and we must value each and every child equally whether they are Israeli or Palestinian. The war will damage Israel’s economy with so many workers called to military duty. It also risks undoing the relationships with Arab neighbors won through the Abraham Accords, puts the negotiations for normalization with Saudi Arabia on ice, and could trigger a regional conflict with Hezbollah and other powers. When all is taken into account, this war may decrease rather than increase Israel’s security.

The international community is asking critical questions: Will Israel allow Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza after the war? Who will rebuild Gaza and who will manage it? And most importantly, how do we end the cycle of hate and violence and create a path to peace and prosperity?

I have called for humanitarian pauses to facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages, the movement of Palestinians in Gaza to identified safe zones, the departure of foreign citizens who wish to leave, and the massive distribution of food, water, medicine, and fuel by accredited international aid organizations for essential purposes like water desalination, ambulances, and hospitals. Israel has now acceded to a pause of four hours a day, but weeks—not hours—are needed to accomplish these objectives.

After grimly witnessing accelerating body counts, many Americans, including thousands of Oregonians, have raised their voices to say more must be done to stop the carnage.

I agree. So today I am calling for a ceasefire.

The ceasefire requires an immediate cessation of military hostilities by both sides. But the ceasefire and the negotiations that follow must accomplish a number of objectives or it will not endure. Hamas must release all the hostages without conditions and lay down their arms. And Hamas, which continues to defend the savage slaughter of Israeli citizens on October 7th and advocate for the obliteration of Israel, has to go. It can no longer have operational control of Gaza.

Israel must end its bombing and shelling and also address the immediate humanitarian challenge. Israel should open the Kerem Shalom gate and flood Gaza with humanitarian aid—so no more children die from a failed incubator, bad water, or hunger—and facilitate the passage of injured civilians in Gaza to hospitals in the West Bank.

And to start on the path to a more just future, Israel should declare the right of displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza, put an immediate end to new settlements in the West Bank, and end the settlers’ violence against Palestinian villagers.

Most importantly, the Israeli people and the Palestinian people must find leaders determined to partner with each other and the world to replace the cycle of hate and violence with both a long-term vision for security, peace and prosperity featuring two states for two peoples, and immediate, concrete steps toward that goal.