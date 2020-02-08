Medford School District restructures administration

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford School District is restructuring the administrative offices to better prepare for the future.
According to the district, first-year superintendent Brett Champion has been moving positions around to meet his idea of a redeveloped administration. That includes morphing positions together to fall into three categories- people, programs and resources.
The idea was developed after he met with over a thousand people within the district – from students to teachers – to hear what they felt needed to improve. But while all the restructuring is happening behind the scenes, the district says it’s all built to focus on students.
“It’s how can we best support our students,” said Natalie Hurd, spokesperson for the district. “So really this structure is a reflection of all the conversations that Dr. Champion had in putting together a plan to keep students at the center.”
Several new positions have been added due to this restructuring. However, the district is still working out the exact numbers on these additions affecting the budget.
