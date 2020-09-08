Medford School District sites for free school lunches

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is continuing to distribute free meals for students.
‘Grab and Go’ bag lunches can be picked up at the following schools between 11 a.m. and noon:
The meals include breakfast and are free to anyone under 18 years old.
‘Meals on the Move’ will use school buses to distribute lunches at location across Medford and Ruch. Buses arrive at 10:45 a.m. and serve until 12:15 p.m.:
- Twelfth Street Mobile Home Park – E 12th St & Franquette St
- Lilac Meadow – 3009 Cummings Ln
- Hampton Place Subdivision – Cheshire Way & Compton Way
- Mountain Vista – Homeview Dr & Layla Dr
- Myra Lynne Mobile Home Park – Nita Lynne & Stowe Ave
- West Main Church of Christ – 1701 W Main St @ W Main St & Chestnut Ave
- Washington School – Front on S Peach St
- Nazarene Church – 1974 E McAndrews Rd
- Kennedy Elementary School– Bus Loop
- Hoover Elementary School – Front by Office
- Lone Pine Elementary School – Front by Office
- Washington Elementary School – Front on S. Peach St.
In Ruch, here are the Meals on the Move locations:
- Ruch Outdoor Community School @ 11:00AM – 12:00PM
- Hamilton Rd & Cantrall Rd @ 11:10AM
- McKee Bridge Mobile Home Park – 9181 Upper Applegate Rd @ 11:30AM
- Boulder City – 11425 Upper Applegate Rd @ 11:50PM
For more information visit the Medford School District’s webiste.
