Two Four Two fire prompts evacuations at Collier State Park

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Fremont-Winema National Forest Service began fighting the Two Four Two fire on Labor Day. It’s burning north of Chiloquin. Part of Highway 97 was closed between the intersection with State Highway 422, also known as South Chiloquin Road, north to Forest Road 9732 at Oux Kanee Overlook.

According to the National Forest Service, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was in the process of evacuating Collier Memorial State Park. The Kla-mo-ya Casino was established as a temporary shelter.

NFS said it would release further details late Monday night.

