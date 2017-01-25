Understaffed VA falls under Trump’s federal hiring freeze

Washington, D.C. – President Trump’s federal hiring freeze will affect thousands of openings at the already short-staffed Department of Veterans Affairs.
USA TODAY reports White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the VA is affected by the freeze. He said the freeze is meant as a hiring “pause” until the Trump administration can put together a plan to fix things. “Hiring more people isn’t the answer,” he said. “It’s hiring the right people.”
The VA is currently trying to fill more than 2,000 open jobs. Trump’s pick to lead the VA, current Undersecretary for Health at the VA, told USA TODAY that one of his top priorities is to get the agency fully staffed.
The freeze exempted the military and other positions deemed necessary for national security and public safety. “The Department of Veterans Affairs intends to exempt anyone it deems necessary for public safety, including frontline caregivers,” Acting VA Secretary Robert Snyder said in a statement.
