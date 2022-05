MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is scheduled to hold a Citizen Alert test this week.

City officials said starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, alert notifications will be sent out for each evacuation zone in Medford.

The test, which is being made to help prepare for fire season, will only be sent to people who are registered in the system.

Click here to sign up or review a Citizen Alert account.

The city is encouraging everyone to sign up for alerts ahead of the next test.