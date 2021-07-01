Medford shooting suspect arrested

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a Medford shooting.

Police said on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 30, officers were dispatched to an address on Bens Lane after witnesses reported a person had been shot in the leg. The 30-year-old man’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they were significant, according to Medford police.

While searching the area, officers found the suspect hiding under an RV trailer on a nearby property.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Jorge Malfabon-Padilla, was not cooperative with detectives, who had to use a Taser to subdue him.

According to the Medford Police Department, Malfabon-Padilla and the victim knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute.

Malfabon-Padilla was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

