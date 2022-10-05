Medford City Council to vote on funding for Rogue Retreat

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford will also vote Thursday on $250,000 in funding, that could be headed to Rogue Retreat.

It would go to operations of their homeless housing and programs within the city, like the Urban Campground, Navigation Center, and Kelly Shelter.

The funding comes from the Council’s Community Initiative Funds.

In June, Rogue Retreat parted ways with its executive director and founder Chad McComas, and is now restructuring.

The non-profit is working to find sustainable funding streams for the programs.