Medford Veterans Day Parade cancelled this year

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Medford Veterans Day Parade hosted by Rogue Valley Veterans and Community Outreach has been cancelled this year.
According to the nonprofit, there weren’t enough resources available to put on the parade and service the over 500 veterans they help each month.
“Yeah it is a big disappointment and it was a huge decision for me because I really agonized over it,” said Don Richie, executive director of RVVCO. “But when you’re serving about 500 veterans a month our focus has to be on serving them as the individuals.”
The American Legion is now stepping in and planning on putting on a Veterans Day event for Medford. It will take place at Hawthorne Park on Sunday, November 11.
