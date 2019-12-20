Medford voting on new jail proposal

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford City Council is preparing to vote on a new Jackson County Jail.
Every city so far in the county has said “yes” to the new jail except Talent.
Medford City Councilors already voted “yes” to the proposal in the Spring.
However, at the time it needed every city on board and wasn’t able to move forward when Ashland and Talent turned it down.
Now, the county prepared a contingency plan, so Talent’s approval wasn’t necessary.
Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine says he’s been supportive of the jail from the very beginning and is confident it will pass to voters.
“When you really dive into the details of what we have today compared to what we could have in the future, it’s a very worthwhile project,” said Stine.
Stine says the only change since councilors approved the proposal in the Spring is the cost of the jail has gone up; that’s because construction costs keep increasing.
Without Talent joining in, the cost of the new jail would be 87 cents per $1000 of assessed property value.
For a $300,000 home, that’s about $260 a year.
If Talent were to re-consider and vote “yes,” the same property would pay a couple of dollars less a year.
