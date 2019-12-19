Holiday haunt opening this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s the last weekend before Christmas and if you’re still looking for Holiday festivity, the Randall Theatre Company has you covered.
This weekend the company is putting on its very first Slay Ride Holiday Haunt.
Robin Downward, artistic director, says there are two reasons they decided to do the holiday haunt.
The first reason is because of finances. He says the haunted house in October is their number one fundraiser but this year it didn’t raise as much as they expected.
The other reason, which is the main reason, Downward says, is because everyone celebrates the holidays differently and why not add another way to celebrate.
“For me, the holidays start at Halloween. They don’t start with thanksgiving,” Downward said. “That’s really what this is, this is taking holidays putting it all together into one.”
Downward says the haunt is much like their Halloween haunted house and has a high scare level. For that reason, children under 10 are not allowed to go through.
The haunt opens Friday night and goes through Saturday from 7 to 10 P.M.
Tickets are $10. For more information head to their website randalltheatre.com
