MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Water is making some changes to its pH levels to improve its longevity.

Medford Water says its current water is about 7.0 to 7.3 but it wants to raise the pH to 7.8.

Medford Water says raising the pH will increase the longevity of their system and enhance water quality by limiting the potential release of metals.

Medford Water plants to start adding sodium hydroxide to its water starting this week.

