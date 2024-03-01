New bill aims to increase penalties for violating child labor laws

SALEM, Ore.– A bill that would increase civil penalties for violating child labor laws has passed both legislative chambers and is heading to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 4004 would increase the maximum fine for violating child labor laws from $1,000 to $10,000.

The increased penalties would apply to a number of child labor laws, including working hours for children under 16 and restrictions on what types of work children under 16 are allowed to do.

The bill passed the state house of representatives unanimously, but was opposed by six state senators, including Klamath Falls Republican Dennis Linthicum and Cave Junction Republican Art Robinson.

