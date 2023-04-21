Medford YMCA making policy changes in locker rooms

MEDFORD, Ore.– The YMCA in Medford is making policy changes regarding its locker rooms after a complaint from one of its patrons.

Back on April 10th, the YMCA said it learned of an incident where a mother claimed a man was in the women’s locker room.

The Y said it investigated the situation, along with MPD and found that the young man has disabilities and was accompanied by a caregiver.

The YMCA’s director said it will now designate the pool locker rooms as youth and family locker rooms.

It will also require swimsuits outside of any changing areas, like showers, for example.

