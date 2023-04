MEDFORD, Ore. – A Portland-based burger joint called Killer Burger is coming to Medford.

The company announced it’s first location south of Eugene today.

It will be located at the Northgate Marketplace, off Rossanley Drive, at the old Chipotle location.

Killer Burger said it’s known for it’s award-winning burgers, including it’s famous peanut butter pickle bacon burger.

It said the Medford location will open in the coming months.

