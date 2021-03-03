Medford’s Cinemark Tinseltown USA set to reopen Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s movie theater will reopen this week.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will reopen its Cinemark Tinseltown USA theater on Friday, March 5.
Cinemark explained the opening is being made in accordance with local mandates and there will be improved cleanliness and safety protocols.
Cinemark said, “The theatre reopens in time to showcase this year’s newest hits, including Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah, Land, The Little Things, The Marksman, The Croods: A New Age, and more. In addition to this year’s newest films, Cinemark will offer more than 20 Comeback Classic movies for Private Watch Parties and select standard showtimes, including A League of Their Own, Airplane!, Clue, Pitch Perfect, Stuart Little, The Iron Giant, Thelma and Louise and more.”
According to Cinemark, theaters will have staggered showtimes and limited capacity to maximize physical distancing.
For more information, visit http://www.cinemark.com