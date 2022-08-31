Medford’s bike lane ‘virtual open house’ comment period coming to an end

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday is your last chance to comment in a “virtual open house” regarding the City of Medford’s proposal for a stand-alone bike lane in parts of downtown.

The plan includes using one of the three existing lanes on East Main Street and the Highway 99 corridor, which includes Riverside Avenue, Central Avenue and Court Street.

The city said it wants to improve walking, biking, and rolling access. Currently, there are no dedicated bike lanes in the downtown area.

The virtual open house is being held where residents can go on the city’s website to give their input on the project. But August 31 is your last opportunity to participate in the open house. If you’d like to take part, click HERE.

According to the city, construction would not likely happen along East Main Street until next year or on Riverside Avenue until 2024 or 2025.