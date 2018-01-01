Meet the Rogue Valley’s first baby of 2018

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Rogue Valley welcomed its first happy and healthy baby in the first hour of 2018.
Baby Carma was born just after 12:30 this morning to parents Ostynn Cotton and Chalese Bogart.
Now if being a new year’s baby wasn’t enough, baby Carma was delivered by the same doctor that brought Chalese into the world.
“She [Chalese] was born in this room. Her doctor delivered her [Chalese] so we basically wanted to keep it in the family. So, her [Chalese’s] doctor delivered her [Carma] and we happened to get the same room,” explained proud father Ostynn.
Not only did they get the same room and doctor, even the same nurse is taking care of the new family.
Carma weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19 and 3-quarter inches long.
While it is Ostynn’s and Chalese’s first child, this isn’t the first New Year’s baby for the family. Carma’s twin uncles were also born on New Year’s day 1999.