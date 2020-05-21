Memorial Day weekend flyovers announced

SALEM, Ore. – More Air National Guard flyover times have been announced for the State of Oregon.
According to the Oregon Military Department, multiple F-15 jet aircraft will fly over hospitals and other locations throughout the state on Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25.
The flyovers will be conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based in Klamath Falls, and the 142nd Wing based in Portland.
The military said the flyovers are aimed at honoring healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers.
The flyovers listed below are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate times Friday, May 22.
- 8:48 a.m. Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver, Wash.
- 9:10 a.m. Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner, Ore.
- 9:15 a.m. Good Shepherd Health Care System, Hermiston, Ore.
- 9:19 a.m. St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, Ore.
- 9:25 a.m. Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, Ore.
- 9:31 a.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, Ore.
- 9:39 a.m. St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Baker City, Ore.
- 9:48 a.m. Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, Ore.
- 10:05 a.m. St. Charles Madras Hospital, Madras, Ore.
- 10:07 a.m. Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, Warm Springs, Ore.
The flyovers listed below are scheduled for the following locations at the approximate times Monday, May 25 and include previously approved Memorial Day flyover locations.
- 10:50 a.m. Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 10:58 a.m. VA White City, Ore.
- 11:10 a.m. VA Roseburg Health Care System, Roseburg, OR
- 11:10 a.m. Mercy Medical Center, Roseburg, Ore.
- 11:18 a.m. Peace Harbor Cottage Grove Community Med. Center, Cottage Grove, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:22 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Ore.
- 11:24 a.m. Peace Harbor Sacred Heart Medical Center, Eugene, Ore.
- 11:40 a.m. Peace Harbor Medical Center, Florence, Ore.
- 11:44 a.m. Lower Umpqua Hospital, Reedsport, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:00 p.m. Grants Pass Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
- 12:10 p.m. Brookings Harbor, Brookings, Ore.