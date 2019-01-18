Timbermill Shores could be future of downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A former mill site in Klamath Falls is a blank canvas for eventual downtown expansion.
The 50 acre site of the former Modoc Lumber Company on the shores of Lake Ewauna is likely to play a major role in the future of downtown Klamath Falls.
Rob Shaw is a managing partner of Timbermill Shores. “There’s not many properties left in the United States, for that matter, that are down in a downtown corridor, have lake frontage, and geothermal resources – so it’s a pretty special piece of property.”
The property was selected by the State of Oregon last February for a new Department of Human Services office.
While that siting is facing a legal challenge, it has also attracted publicity.
Shaw notes that two restaurants and a motel have also purchased Timbermill properties. “Those are tied to the DHS building that’s created the buzz even without breaking any ground.”
The names of the restaurants and motel haven’t been released.
Currently, the only construction at the site is on a shoreline path heading out from Veterans Memorial Park.
But, Shaw is confident that the future of Timbermill Shores is a bright one. “At the end of the day, we hope to have a mixture of offices, retail, commercial, those are all important components to make that whole development work.”
The first phase of development at Timbermill Shores covers about half of the 50 acre property.
You can find out more here: www.timbermillshores.com
