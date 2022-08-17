Memorial service for fallen firefighter will be livestreamed Thursday

HOUGHTON, Mich. – A memorial service has been scheduled for a Michigan man who died while battling a wildfire in Oregon.

Earlier this month, a hotshot crew based in Colorado was in Oregon fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest.

On August 10, 27-year-old crewmember Collin Hagan of Michigan was fighting the fire when a tree fell on him. He was critically injured and did not survive.

“We are a very small network of folks, so it hits hard,” the State Fire Manager for the Bureau of Land Management, Jeff Fedrizzi said. “Our number one focus is the support of the crew and the families. They are currently going through a critical entrance stress management process to decompress and share their needs and concerns.”

A memorial service for the fallen firefighter is scheduled to livestream at 5:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. PST) from Houghton, Michigan. You can learn more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/3237048356565684/