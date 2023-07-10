Rogue Eagles RC Club raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Rogue Eagles RC Club wrapped up its annual air show Sunday.

This year’s theme was the wonder of flight. The show featured a variety of aircraft including turbine jets, helicopters, biplanes, rockets, and more.

Attendees also had the chance to fly an RC plane themselves, with a little help from club members. Organizers said they hope to inspire the next generation of pilots with this show.

“We are all passionate about aviation we love to see folks get excited about what they see there have been tremendous strides in technology that makes it easier for newcomers to learn, much easier than the old days,” said Rob Merriman, with the Rogue Eagles Club.

The show wasn’t just about the planes, it’s also about supporting a good cause, with all proceeds from the event donated to the Children’s Miracle Network. The club has raised over $27,000 raised since 2008.

