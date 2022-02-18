Mexican avocado imports resume

(NBC) The price for a scoop of guacamole may not go up after all.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that imports of Mexican avocados could resume after a brief pause.

A week ago, a U.S. safety inspector was threatened while in Mexico, leading to the suspension of imports of the fruit from the country.

Today, the agency said additional safety measures have been enacted after working with the U.S. Embassy, Mexico’s national plant protection organization and a Mexican avocado trade group.

Inspections of avocados in the Mexican state of Michoacan have restarted, and exports of the avocados to the U.S. have resumed.

Experts predicted soaring prices and shortages if the issue wasn’t quickly resolved because of the reliance on Mexico for avocados.

The owner of one Mexican restaurant in Arlington said he may have to pull avocados from his menu for the time being.