Motorcyclist injured in Medford crash

MEDFORD, Ore. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at a Medford intersection.

Police said at about 1:54 p.m. Friday, it appears a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Stewart Avenue when an oncoming vehicle made a left turn in front of them where the road meets Columbus Avenue.

The two vehicles crashed, seriously injuring the motorcyclist. Nobody else was hurt.

As of 4:09 p.m. Friday, the intersection was still closed and will remain so until late afternoon or evening.

No further information was released by Medford police.