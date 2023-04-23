Michael Wayne Ray, homicide suspect on the run, taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jacksonville homicide suspect who was on the run from police is now in custody.

JCSO said they learned Saturday morning that the suspect might be hiding in the house where the original crime occurred.

Police said they responded to the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road, resulting in a brief standoff.

JCSO said 64-year-old Michael Wayne Ray of Jacksonville was taken into custody shortly after without incident at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Ray is the primary suspect in Thursday’s early morning homicide in rural Jacksonville.

JCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released in the coming days.

