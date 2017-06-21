Suspects charged in connection with assault along I-5

Central Point, Ore. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent assault that occurred along Interstate 5 earlier this year.
According to Oregon State Police, on February 23 investigators were dispatched an assault in the Central Point area.
Police said 44-year-old Christopher Applegate had been shot and stabbed somewhere along I-5. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
After the initial investigation, 40-year-old Aaron D. Eaton was arrested on June 6.
A follow-up investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Medford resident Steven A. Martin on June 20.
Both Eaton and Martin were indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.