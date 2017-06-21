Home
Suspects charged in connection with assault along I-5

Suspects charged in connection with assault along I-5

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Aaron D. Eaton (left), Steven A. Martin (right)

Central Point, Ore. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent assault that occurred along Interstate 5 earlier this year.

According to Oregon State Police, on February 23 investigators were dispatched an assault in the Central Point area.

Police said 44-year-old Christopher Applegate had been shot and stabbed somewhere along I-5. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

After the initial investigation, 40-year-old Aaron D. Eaton was arrested on June 6.

A follow-up investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Medford resident Steven A. Martin on June 20.

Both Eaton and Martin were indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on charges of attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics