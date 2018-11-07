Midterm election wrap-up

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Congress is red and blue Wednesday morning for the first time in eight years.
Democrats will control the house after sweeping wins in the midterm elections. Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate.
With two parties calling the shots there is one question: will they be able to get anything done in the next two years?
It’s Washington’s new normal: Democrats in charge of the House of Representatives, Republicans controlling the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) said, “We had a very good day, I’m proud of what happened, the president was very helpful to us.”
And a record number of women are headed to Capitol Hill hoping to break through gridlock.
Congresswoman-Elect Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) said, “A lot of us are used to breaking through barriers. I think as women, that’s what we’ve been doing our entire career.”
Can the parties work together to fix health care, deal with immigration, and slice the deficit? “We’re trying to find… what are the unifying issues that bring us together?” Representative Nancy Pelosi (D- Calif) said.
Democrats are already talking about re-opening the Russia investigation and want to see the president’s tax returns. “Not because of voyeuristic interest, but because they should know if he is corrupt,” explained Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)
Already Wednesday morning, President Trump tweeted “two can play that game,” urging Senate Republicans to investigate Democrats for leaking classified information.
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steel said, “I mean, I get it. The investigations you want to salivate to have it happen but understand the actor on the other side of that and how unpredictable he still is.”
This election brought lots of firsts: an openly gay governor in Colorado, three new female governors, Native American and Muslim members of Congress.
They’re still counting ballots in Arizona’s Senate race.
In Georgia, outstanding absentee ballots could force a runoff for the state’s governor. “We want to make sure every vote is counted,” explained Democrat candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams.
And new Wednesday: Florida’s Senate race is headed for a recount.
In California, Nancy Pelosi’s party won, but she may not become House speaker. She’s facing a challenge from her number two, Minority Whip Steny Hoyer.