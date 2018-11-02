Midterm showdown: immigration and healthcare

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – With the midterm election in the homestretch, Republicans are taking a page from their campaigner-in-chief’s playbook and stoking the fears of illegal immigration.
Democrats taking a more conciliatory tone, talking health care and coverage for preexisting conditions.
President Trump, with at least nine more campaign, stops before Tuesday is now armed with good news: Employers added 250,000 jobs in October and unemployment stayed at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent.
Still, it’s the president’s warning of a border invasion that has become his rallying cry as he tries to keep Republican control of the House and Senate.
“It is better from Trump’s perspective to have a base that’s angry or mad at someone other than him,” says MSNBC political analyst and former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele.
Former President Obama is calling on Democrats to reject the fear tactic.
“They are even taking our brave, taking our troops away from their families for this political stunt at the border,” Mr. Obama noted.
