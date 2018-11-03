Police investigating shooting in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A shooting Friday morning in Cave Junction has left one man dead.
Oregon State Police say multiple agencies reported a call about an active shooter situation just south of downtown Cave Junction this morning.
Multiple agencies were there including a SWAT team.
“Everything was really quiet…,” said Frank Mckay, Cave Junction resident. “That’s the reason I’m up here; Now look at it.”
Oregon State Police say a man drove up to a home on Kenrose Lane and started shooting.
It says one of the residents shot back… shooting and killing the man in the car.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, who was initially in-charge of the investigation, told NBC5 News in the morning, that shots were also being fired at officers.
The rural road was blocked off to traffic and residents for several hours into the early afternoon.
“I just got back and I can’t get in…,” said Mckay.
Illinois Valley Fire District told residents like Frank Mckay there was an active shooter they were looking for.
“They is looking for him so…,” he said. “We got to stand around and wait with our thumbs in our ears until we see what’s going on.”
Oregon State Police declined interview requests, but said the Oregon State Police Major Crimes unit will continue the investigation.
No further information is being released at this time.
