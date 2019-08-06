South Carolina child missing after mother’s murder

SUMTER, S.C. – South Carolina police are asking for help in finding the person responsible for killing a mother then kidnapping her young daughter.
Sumter police are investigating what happened to Sharee Bradley and her 5-year old daughter Nevaha Adams.
The 29-year old was found dead by a relative inside her apartment Monday evening. Nevaha was gone. She is described as four foot three, weighing 50 pounds and wearing braids with colorful beads.
Police do have a person of interest in custody. He is identified as 28-year old Daunte Maurice Johnson.
The 28-year old was allegedly seen running from the residence. He is now being charged with murder.
Anyone with any information or whereabouts of Nevaha is asked call Sumter police or your local law enforcement agency.