Milepost 97 Fire 35% contained

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Firefighters report “minimal growth” of the Milepost 97 Fire burning south of Canyonville.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said they believe an illegal campfire got out of control on the night of July 24 along Interstate 5 near milepost 97.
Since then, the fire grew to 13,085 acres. Smoke from the fire blanketed parts of southwestern Oregon.
On August 2, crews said the fire grew only 15 acres from the day before. Most of that was due to burnout operations. Firefighters focused on improving the existing fire line and mopping up hot spots with the fire 35% contained.
To date, the cost estimate of the fire is over $10 million.
For current air quality information, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com