Military preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC News) With the possibility of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine being approved by the end of the week, the military is preparing to carry out Operation Warp Speed to deliver and administer the medicine.
An independent panel of experts will meet Thursday to review trial data and make its recommendation to the Food and Drug Administration, which could approve the emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine by the end of the week.
Still, even with the military’s help, widespread distribution will take months.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force warns the vaccine “will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities (until) Late spring.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3qIbDxa