Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee faces uphill battle

(NBC News) President-elect Joe Biden has picked retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as Secretary of Defense.
“He is the person we need at this moment,” Mr. Biden said Wednesday when introducing Austin.
Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon but faces one more battle first.
Already several Senators in both parties say they won’t support the waiver General Austin would need to serve in a civilian position, having retired from the military less than seven years ago.
The president-elect is defending his choice.
“I know this man. I know his respect for our Constitution. I know his respect for our system of government,” Mr. Biden said.
President-elect Biden also selected Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Tom Vilsack to again serve as Agriculture Secretary.
