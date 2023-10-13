Mill fire in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Multiple agencies responded to a fire at the Columbia Forest Products mill in Klamath Falls Tuesday night.

According to Klamath County Fire District One they arrived to find 150 by 20 foot tall pile of wood on fire. Keno Fire Department and Klamath County Fire District Four also responded as well as Columbia’s own resources.

The fire also spread to a log deck. That spread was quickly controlled according to the Keno Fire Department. Crews cleared the fire around five in the morning on Wednesday, October 11.

