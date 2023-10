RUCH, Ore. – The Applegate Valley Fire District taught fire prevention to students at Ruch Outdoor Community School.

Learning the basic life lessons of fire safety is very important and could save your life if you’re experiencing a fire in your home.

On Thursday (October 12), students were also sent home with an assignment: They were asked to develop a home evacuation plan and to test their smoke detectors.

