Applegate Valley, Ore.- A level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice is now in effect for people living in the Palmer Creek and Kinney Creek areas, as well as those on Upper Applegate Road from the Applegate Dam Spillway to the intersection of Palmer Creek Road.
A Citizen Alert Emergency Notification was sent out late Wednesday. The evacuation notices were triggered by growth of the Burnt Peak Fire, which is part of the Miller Complex Fire.
The level 2 evacuation notice is a “Be Set” notice, meaning residents should either voluntarily relocate outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers began conducting door to door notifications Wednesday night.
The public information number for the Miller Fire Complex is 541-899-5302 and the email address is [email protected]
To sign up to receive emergency alerts in Jackson County, visit www.jacksoncounty.org/alert