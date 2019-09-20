Minnesota couple convicted for illegally growing marijuana in N. California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A married couple was sentenced for illegally growing marijuana and harming the environment in the process.
The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said last year, Cheng Vang and Yia Xiong moved from Minnesota to Siskiyou County so they could grow cannabis.
Eventually, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was made aware of the Vang and Xiong’s activities, so investigators searched several properties in the Klamath River Country Estates area associated with the couple. Nearly 300 large marijuana plants were discovered and eradicated.
In addition to the illegal marijuana operation, numerous environmental violations were discovered. The violations included the rerouting of a nearby creek and the illegal disposal of excess fertilizer, petroleum products, and trash.
On September 18, Vang and Xiong were sentenced to three years of probation, which includes a prohibition on growing cannabis.