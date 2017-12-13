Talent, Ore. — Jackson County Search and Rescue officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Ashland woman.
47-year-old, Dayna Foster was last seen Tuesday morning in Talent. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says she was driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 pickup with Oregon plate 469HZF.
If you have seen Dayna or the vehicle she was driving, you’re asked to call dispatch immediately at (541) 776-7206.
