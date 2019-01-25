Missing boy found alive in Northern Carolina woods

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (NBC News) – A North Carolina toddler missing since Tuesday was found alive Thursday.
Casey Lynn Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in a wooded area not too far from the Craven County home where he disappeared.
The 3-year-old went missing after playing in the yard of his grandmother’s home with two other children.
After two days and two nights, a man with the search team said he heard Casey’s voice in a wooded area, which lead him to the boy.
He was taken to a local hospital to undergo evaluation.
The boy’s family is ecstatic that he was found alive and well, with only a few scrapes and scratches.
“We just want to tell everybody thank you for taking the time out and coming to look for Casey and prayed for him. He’s good, he’d good. He’s up and talking. He’s already asked to watch Netflix so he’s good, he’s good,” mother Brittany Hathaway said.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2sNdpAf